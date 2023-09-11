The 2023 Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Pakistan was called off on Sunday, only to be moved to the reserve day on Monday. The teams will be facing each other again in Colombo, to continue the battle that had to be paused due to an intervention by rain.
However, the weather reports don't provide much relief as the chances of precipitation in Colombo on Monday are still prevalent. As per AccuWeather, there are 50-80% chances of rain, which can prove very gruesome as the game might face disturbance again.
The chances of rain are high in the noon and afternoon while the rain will be expected to subside as the night takes over.
Hourly weather forecast in Colombo:
12 PM - 3 PM : 50-70%
4 PM - 7 PM : 50-75%
8 PM - 11 PM : 50%
Earlier, the group stage match between India and Pakistan was also washed out as severe rain hit the ground. Fans will be expecting to see at least one proper game between the arch-rivals and hence, will be hoping that rain doesn't play a spoilsport again.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)