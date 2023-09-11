ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Asia Cup: 50-80% Chances of Rain Predicted for Monday's India-Pakistan Match

Asia Cup 2023: The match between India and Pakistan had to be moved to Monday as rain halted the match on Sunday

Nandini Rikhee
Published
Cricket
1 min read
Asia Cup: 50-80% Chances of Rain Predicted for Monday's India-Pakistan Match
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The 2023 Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Pakistan was called off on Sunday, only to be moved to the reserve day on Monday. The teams will be facing each other again in Colombo, to continue the battle that had to be paused due to an intervention by rain.

However, the weather reports don't provide much relief as the chances of precipitation in Colombo on Monday are still prevalent. As per AccuWeather, there are 50-80% chances of rain, which can prove very gruesome as the game might face disturbance again.

Also Read

Sunil Chhetri & His Wife Announces the Name of Their Newborn Son

Sunil Chhetri & His Wife Announces the Name of Their Newborn Son
ADVERTISEMENT

The chances of rain are high in the noon and afternoon while the rain will be expected to subside as the night takes over.

Hourly weather forecast in Colombo:

12 PM - 3 PM : 50-70%

4 PM - 7 PM : 50-75%

8 PM - 11 PM : 50%

Earlier, the group stage match between India and Pakistan was also washed out as severe rain hit the ground. Fans will be expecting to see at least one proper game between the arch-rivals and hence, will be hoping that rain doesn't play a spoilsport again.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×