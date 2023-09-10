India vs Pakistan: Resumption or Restart, What’ll Happen If Reserve Day Is Used?

The probability of rain for the 2023 Asia Cup Super Four tie between India and Pakistan had miraculously plummeted from 80% to 24% before the start of the game on Sunday, 10 September, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The sun was out in all its glory during the start of the match, and it did seem rain would not play spoilsport in yet another India-Pakistan encounter, but after 24.1 overs of action, the uninvited intruder made an appearance again.