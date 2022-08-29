Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Hails Team India’s Win Against Arch-Rivals Pakistan

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has hailed the team's "special win" against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya's all-round show helped India defeat Pakistan by five wickets. Kohli, who was returning from a month-long break, also contributed with a well-made 35 off 34 balls.

The star batter lauded the team's effort following the win over Pakistan. "Special win on a special day," he captioned the post on the Koo app.