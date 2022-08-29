Dinesh Karthik Bows Down to Hardik Pandya Following Latter’s All-Round Show

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side started off its 2022 T20 Asia Cup on a brilliant note after beating Pakistan in their thrilling tournament opener on Sunday.

The star of the day for India was all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who displayed some brilliant cricket -- both with bat and ball.

After taking three wickets with the ball, Pandya played a crucial knock as he scored an unbeaten 33 off just 17 balls smashing four fours and one six.