Mary vs Nikhat: The Showdown That Started After The Bout

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom on Saturday, 28 December beat compatriot Nikhat Zareen 9-1 in the 51kg category by a split decision verdict in New Delhi and confirmed that she would represent India at the upcoming Olympic qualifiers in February.

While Zareen had gone past reigning national champion Jyoti Gulia, Mary Kom had eked out a comfortable victory over Ritu Grewal in their first round matches on Friday.

But what followed after was nothing less than a fierce boxing match.

Mary walked off without shaking hands with her opponent at the end of the bout which didn’t go down well with the 23-year-old.