Mary Kom Used Bad Words For Me in The Ring: Nikhat Zareen

Mary also seemed to direct foul words at Nikhat when the result was announced, which the latter confirmed. "Yes in the ring she used some bad words for me. I don't want to react on that right now," she said.

Nikhat said that she did not agree with the 9-1 scoreline, stating that the bout was a far closer affair. She said that her performance was far better than what she put out at the India Open in May 2019 which was the last time the two had met in the ring.

"I didn't lack anywhere. I performed better than I did at the India Open. Today I played all out. I don't agree. It was a close bout and could have gone either way so I don't think the score should have been 9-1," she said.