Fans Call Mary Kom Arrogant After Handshake Row With Nikhat Zareen

As the referee declared Mary Kom the winner on the basis of a split 9-1 decision, Mary neither shook hands with Nikhat nor hugged her in the customary fashion and it did not go down well with the fans, including that on social media, who quipped that the behaviour wasn’t expected from such a tall figure of the sport.

Mary Kom later said she did not do so on purpose as she felt Nikhat did not show enough respect and it’s hard to reciprocate if one behaves in a certain way but expects a sportsmanship attitude.