Fans Call Mary Kom Arrogant After Handshake Row With Nikhat Zareen
Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom on Saturday beat Nikhat Zareen in the 51kg selection trials for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers next year but the highly anticipated clash was marred with controversies.
As the referee declared Mary Kom the winner on the basis of a split 9-1 decision, Mary neither shook hands with Nikhat nor hugged her in the customary fashion and it did not go down well with the fans, including that on social media, who quipped that the behaviour wasn’t expected from such a tall figure of the sport.
Mary Kom later said she did not do so on purpose as she felt Nikhat did not show enough respect and it’s hard to reciprocate if one behaves in a certain way but expects a sportsmanship attitude.
“Why should I shake her hand? What is it to her? If she respects me then I will respect (her). If not, how can I respect? (She’s) talking too much in front of the media. She was telling me ‘she is my idol, she is my icon’. Then? This is how a humane behaviour? I don’t like such things.”MC Mary Kom, six-time world champion
There were also allegations from Nikhat that the senior pro used bad words aimed at her in the ring and that’s what hurt her.
On being asked if Mary Kom used foul words in the ring, Nikhat said: “Yeah yeah. In the ring she used some bad word for me and I don’t want to react on that because that’s okay. I did not like how she behaved with me because when the decision was announced and I tried to hug her she did not hug me back. Being a junior I expect seniors to respect juniors too. But I don’t mind,” she said, before adding: “I only respect her because she is my senior and a legend. So no doubt, I respect her. I won’t want to react on what happened.”
Twitteratis unhappy
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)