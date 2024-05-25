Boxing World Qualifiers: Abhimanyu Loura Wins 1st Round Bout in 80kg Category

Abhimanyu Loura, who secured bronze at the National Championships, had an electrifying start to the Boxing World Qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics in Bangkok as he clinched a thrilling victory in the first round of the 80kg category against Bulgaria’s Kristiyan Nikolov on Saturday, 25 May.

Initially, Loura faced some challenges as Nikolov, a ten-time Bulgarian National Champion, gained an advantage in the opening round.

However, the 21-year-old Indian swiftly changed tactics, becoming more aggressive in the second round. He won the round convincingly, with four out of five judges ruling in his favour.