'Sourav Ganguly Has Not Resigned': BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Amid Speculations
Earlier, Ganguly took to social media to say he was planning to start something new.
After reports emerged that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has stepped down from his post, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said that the former India captain has not resigned as the board chief.
Rumours doing rounds about Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI president are incorrect, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah told PTI.
Earlier, Ganguly took to social media and said he was planning to start something new "which would help a lot of people."
After this, several media organisations reported that he resigned from his post, with some even suggesting that he planned to join politics.
Taking to Twitter, the former India captain said, "2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life."
Ganguly's Meeting With Amit Shah
Ganguly had hosted Home Minister Amit Shah for dinner at his Kolkata residence on 7 May. However, a day later, Ganguly said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee – a fierce opponent of the Bharatiya Janata Party – was "very close" to him.
"Our honorable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a person very close to me. I had approached her to help up this institute," Ganguly had said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a private hospital in Kolkata.
Ganguly's meeting with Amit Shah had set off a bevy of speculations around his possible entry into politics.
Downplaying such chatter, Ganguly on Friday, 6 May, said, "Many speculations are rife... but I have known him (Shah) since 2008. While playing, I used to meet him. There's nothing more than that."
He added that that the Union Home Minister's son Jay Shah was his colleague.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.