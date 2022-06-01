'Sourav Ganguly Has Not Resigned': BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Amid Speculations

After reports emerged that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has stepped down from his post, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said that the former India captain has not resigned as the board chief.

Rumours doing rounds about Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI president are incorrect, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah told PTI.

Earlier, Ganguly took to social media and said he was planning to start something new "which would help a lot of people."

After this, several media organisations reported that he resigned from his post, with some even suggesting that he planned to join politics.