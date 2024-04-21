Paris Olympics 2024: Balraj Panwar Seals India’s First Quota in Rowing

As of now, Balraj is the only Indian rower qualified for the Paris Olympics, starting from July 26 with the rowing events scheduled for July 27 to August 3.

Overall, this will be the seventh time India will be represented in the rowing event at the quadrennial extravaganza. Ismail Baig, who is currently the chief coach of Indian rowing, was the first Indian rower to qualify for the Olympics in 2000.

On the other hand, Para Rowers Narayana Konganapalle and Anita booked their place in the 2024 Paralympics after finishing first in the mixed double scull qualification with the timing of 7:50.80.

In the Asian Rowing Cup, which is being held simultaneously with the Asian Qualifiers, the Indian men's double sculls duo of Salman Khan and Nitin Deol won the gold medal with a timing of 6:35.73.