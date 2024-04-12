Neeraj Chopra Wants to Stand Alongside Kishore Jena on ‘Dream’ Olympics Podium

India’s ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is gearing up for the 2024 season. His journey kicks off at the Doha Diamond League Meeting on 10 May, followed by the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on 18 June.
The ultimate goal, however, will be to win a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and on this occasion, the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist wants to be accompanied by fellow Indian javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena on the podium.
As he prepares for the upcoming event, Neeraj spoke with the media in an interaction facilitated by JSW Sports.
Two Indians On The Podium Would Be Dream Come True
History was scripted in last year's Asian Games, where two Indians stood on the podium in a men's javelin throw for the first team. Neeraj is now dreaming of its replication in Paris.
Having two Indians on the podium at the Olympics would be a dream come true for our country. If more than two could make it, even better. It happened at the Asian Games, and if it happens at the Olympics, it'll bring immense joy and pride to all Indians.Neeraj Chopra
'Kishore Might Achieve 90m Before Me'
For all that he has done and achieved, Neeraj is yet to record a 90m throw.
When The Quint asked about whether he could achieve that mark at the Olympics, Neeraj stated:
I'll aim to throw beyond 90m before the Olympics. Everything's on track, and I'm confident I'll reach that goal before the Games. My preparations are going smoothly.Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj also mentioned the possibility of Kishore reaching the milestone before him. “I've been hovering between 88m and 90m since 2018. Who knows, maybe Kishore will achieve it before me. It would be great. We've made significant progress in javelin, but that 90m mark has to be reached,” he added.
Replying to a question from The Quint about the importance of the Doha Diamond League and the Paavo Nurmi Games in the lead up to the Olympics, Neeraj said:
Both the competitions are really good. I talk with my team and coaches about which ones to participate in. Diamond League is a continental tour, it's a gold level competition. So, both are really important. Many athletes at the Olympics will likely compete in these events too. They're crucial competitions ahead of the Olympics.Neeraj Chopra
Meeting With Roger Federer
Neeraj met Tennis legend Roger Federer in January this year in Zurich, Switzerland. He shared about their conversation the pair had during the meeting, whilst also revealing that Federer is a big fan of Indian cuisine.
It was amazing. He's a really nice person and has a lot of positive energy. I asked him if he's been to India and if he likes Indian food. He said Indian food is always in his top 5. We had a normal conversation and it felt great.Neeraj Chopra
Further, the 26-year-old also revealed the advice he got from Federer.
Tennis and Javelin are very different sports, but we can relate to the athlete's mindset. Roger Federer said, and I agree, that we need to balance the tournaments we play. If we play too much, we'll have less time for training and risk getting injured. So, it's important not to train less and compete more. I also focus on maintaining that balance and competing well.Roger Federer
Training With Spencer Mackay
Talking about his training with strength and conditioning coach Spencer Mackay, he mentioned:
Spencer Mackay and I started working together in 2019 during my elbow injury recovery. I've been focusing on strength and conditioning for the last few months, not much on javelin-specific training. I've been refining my technique in the clean and snatch.Neeraj Chopra
When asked how he handles the stress of training, Chopra shared that training is his favourite part, and he never tires of it. “I never get bored with training. It's the best part for me. I always enjoy it. Even during tough training periods, we might switch things up or take it a bit easier on some days. But overall, we aim to maintain consistency,” he explained.
Neeraj also shared a glimpse into his daily life and routine. “If we need rest, we might explore nearby places, shop, or visit cafes or restaurants near our training centre. There's a beach near the training centre in Gloria, Turkey, where I train, so sometimes I go there, but it's rare. Many people think my life is full of fun, but it's not like that. It's a bit boring. I train in the morning, rest in my room, train again in the evening, and then sleep. It's a simple routine,” he said.
“Whether I'm in South Africa or Turkey, I rarely leave the training centre. I usually stay within the hostel, training hall, and track. Sundays are for complete rest, but it's also when my physio, Ishaan, treats my body. It's the only day I have off. Occasionally, we might go out on a Saturday, maybe once every three weeks, but because it's an Olympic year, it's even less frequent,” he added.
What’s Changed From Tokyo To Paris?
Speaking about the changes since the Tokyo Olympics and his mindset heading into the Paris edition, the athlete expressed his increased self-belief and confidence.
After Tokyo, I gained a lot of self-belief. I competed in two World Championships, winning a silver and a gold. I also triumphed in the Diamond League and made some impressive throws there. Additionally, I defended my gold at the Asian Games. These successes have given me the confidence that I can excel on any stage and against any competition. So, Tokyo wasn't just a one-time performance for me; I've continued to perform well afterward. At the same time, I recognise that this is my second Olympics, and I won a gold last time. Therefore, I'm focusing intensely and addressing any physical limitations I had before the last Olympics. Despite facing a couple of injuries in the last two years, I've managed to recover from them. Right now, things are going smoothly, and the best part is that everyone around me is positiveNeeraj Chopra
Thoughts About Max Dehning
Neeraj will soon be facing a new challenger in Max Dehning – 19-year-old from Germany who has made waves in the track and field world by becoming the youngest member of the prestigious 90m club. Dehning's remarkable journey saw him leap from a best throw of 79.13m in 2022 to an astounding 90.20m at the German Winter Throwing Championships in February.
Sharing his thoughts on Dehning, Neeraj remarked:
I'll be facing Max at the Paavo Nurmi games. It'll be my first time competing against him. Going from 79m to 90m is quite a jump; he completely skipped the 80m mark. It'll be exciting to compete against him. In both the Tokyo Olympics and last year's world championships, I faced competitors with throws over 90m. So, it's not new for me to compete against those who have achieved that distance. What matters is what you can throw on the day of the competition. I'm looking forward to competing against them. The more they throw in competition, the more enjoyable it is. When we compete together, the key factor in determining the winner is who handles the situation better on that dayNeeraj Chopra
Secret Sauce to Being Consistent
When asked about his secret to staying consistent, he emphasised the importance of consistent training. "Being consistent in training leads to consistent performance," he said.
I don't take breaks from training; I maintain a balanced routine of training, recovery, and diet. It's crucial for me to sustain my performance level. Sometimes, weather conditions like wind or rain can make competitions challenging, but I aim to throw at least what I know I'm capable of. One area I'm looking to improve is reaching an even higher level of consistency.Neeraj Chopra
