Ballon d'Or Ceremony 2023: Date, Time, Nominees & Live Streaming Details

The Ballon d'Or established in 1956, is one of the most prestigious individual football awards, that can be won by a soccer player each year. Between 2010 and 2015 In an agreement with FIFA, the award was temporarily merged with the FIFA World Player of the Year and was known as the FIFA Ballon d'Or. This partnership ended in 2016. The Ballon d’Or is regarded as football’s most prestigious and valuable individual award.
Now, let's have a look at the Ballon d'Or Ceremony date, time, venue, and live streaming details
Ballon d'Or Ceremony Date 2023
The Ballon d’Or ceremony 2023 will be conducted today, on Monday, 30 October 2023 in France.
Ballon d'Or Ceremony Time 2023
The Ballon d’Or 2023 awards ceremony will take place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris at 11:30 PM IST.
Ballon d'Or Ceremony Live Streaming
The Ballon d’Or 2023 will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India. The Ballon d’Or ceremony 2023 will be live-streamed for free on L’Equipe’s official YouTube channel in India.
Ballon d'Or Nominees For 2023
André Onana - Manchester United/Cameroon
Josko Gvardiol - Manchester City/Croatia
Karim Benzema - Al Ittihad
Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich/Germany
Mohamed Salah - Liverpool/Egypt
Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid/England
Bukayo Saka - Arsenal/England
Randal Kolo Muani - Paris Saint-Germain/France
Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City/Belgium
Bernardo Silva - Manchester City/Portugal
Emiliano Martínez - Aston Villa/Argentina
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli/Georgia
Rúben Dias - Manchester City/Portugal
Nicolo Barella - Inter Milan/Italy
Erling Haaland - Manchester City/Norway
Yassine Bounou - Al Hilal/Morocco
Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal/Norway
Julián Álvarez - Manchester City/Argentina
Ilkay Gündogan - Barcelona/Germany
Vinícius Júnior - Real Madrid/Brazil
Lionel Messi - Inter Miami/Argentina
