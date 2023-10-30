FIFA Bans Former Spanish Football Chief Luis Rubiales After Kiss Controversy

The 46-year-old Spaniard resigned as president of the Spanish soccer federation and vice president of UEFA following intense criticism over his unwanted kiss with FIFA Women's World Cup champion Jennifer Hermoso.

"Rubiales has been notified of the terms of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee's decision today. In accordance with the relevant provisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

"He has 10 days in which to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, would subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com. The decision remains subject to a possible appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee," a FIFA statement further read.

Earlier, Rubiales was provisionally suspended by FIFA for 90 days while a disciplinary investigation took place. Pedro Rocha stepped into the role in the interim.