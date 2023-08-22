World Badminton Championships: Lakshya, Prannoy Make Winning Stars, Srikanth Out

It was a mixed day for India at the 2023 BWF Badminton World Championships on Monday, 21 August, with top stars HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen advancing to the second round while former silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth crashed out the first round.

Prannoy, the highest-ranked Indian male player at world number 9, defeated Kalle Koljonen, the world number 57 from Finland, 24-22, 21-10 in a Round of 64 match.