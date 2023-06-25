Satwik & Chirag's Historic Win, Rough Beginnings & Their 'Three Souls On Court'

Your partnership has been impressive for a few years but the last year has been the best for your partnership, and we've seen that your coach Mathias Boe seems to have played a big role in that. Could you tell us what different does he bring to the table?

I feel while we are playing, there are 2 bodies and 3 souls. Even Mathias plays with us, I always feel. When things are going wrong, we can put the burden on him and he can take that responsibility. I feel like there is someone to share or take that pressure off us during the match.

He shares his inputs at the right time. He knows what exactly to do. So we don’t feel much pressure while playing, at a crucial stage also. Whatever he says, is like 100% accurate success.

While training also, he puts a lot of efforts, there's 100% focus. So that was also helping us a lot. Earlier, we used to play 2-2 and a half hours sessions with the other coach. Now we play maximum 1 hour 15 minutes, 1 hour 10 minutes, 1 hour 30 mins but the intent is so high. We play the way we would in a tournament. That focus is on point.

Also, strategy wise, before the match we sit with him and we three talk together about what we should do, what they will do. He has notes, he writes down everything and he tells us. In the interval also, he doesn’t say much. He just tells us to focus on ourselves. He doesn’t say that the opponent is playing this way, so you have to get ready for this. He just says focus on yourself, focus on yourself. So that helps a lot.

- Satwik Rankireddy