Australian Open: Sindhu, Srikanth Storm Into Quarterfinals With Easy Wins

India's two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu and former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth advanced into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open badminton championship, winning their respective second-round matches in straight games.

Sindhu, who won a silver medal in the Rio Olympic Games in 2016 and a bronze in Tokyo 2020, defeated compatriot Aakarshi Kashyap 21-14, 21-10 in a 29-minute encounter.

Srikanth registered an equally comprehensive victory, beating Su Li Yang of Chinese Taipei 21-10, 21-17 in a second-round match in Court 3 at the Quaycentre in the BWF World Tour Super 500 event.