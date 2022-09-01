HS Prannoy Sails Into Japan Open Quarterfinals, Kidambi Srikanth Exits

The 30-year-old Indian will next face Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen, who won the bronze medal at the world championships last week, in the quarterfinal stage.

Prannoy, currently ranked World No 18, has beaten Chen in their last two meetings, but overall, he is 3-4 behind.

Srikanth, who had shocked world number 5 Malaysian Lee Zii Jia on Wednesday, however, couldn't extend his run as he went down 10-21, 16-21 to local favourite and World No 17 Kanta Tsuneyama.

The Japanese had defeated Srikanth at the Korean Open in 2019 in their only meeting prior to this.

In a battle between two highly skilled gladiators, it was Prannoy who showed nerves of steel as he fought back from 11-19 and 6-14 down in the two games to come up trumps against his young rival.