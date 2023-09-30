ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Asian Games: Age Defying! Fans Applaud Rohan Bopanna for Winning Gold at 43

Asian Games: Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale grabbed a gold in the mixed doubles event at the 2023 Asian Games

Nandini Rikhee
Published
Asian Games
1 min read
Asian Games: Age Defying! Fans Applaud Rohan Bopanna for Winning Gold at 43
The Indian mixed doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale grabbed gold in the Tennis event on Saturday. They defeated the Chinese Taipei duo of En-shuo Liang and Tsung-hao Huang by 2-6, 6-3, 10-4 to emerge as the Asian Games 2023 Champions.

This is the second gold for the 43-year-old Rohan, who had also won the men's doubles event during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. With this Asian Games success, Rohan has proved that age is just a number, with hard work and great dedication, one can overcome any challenge.

Fans are awestruck with Rohan and Rutuja's Tennis achievement at the 2023 Asian Games.

Topics:  Rohan Bopanna   India Tennis   Asian Games 

