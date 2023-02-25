‘Why Remove Everyone’s Name?’: Thousands in Bangalore Fear Losing Right to Vote

With barely two months left to the Karnataka Assembly elections, a controversy regarding deletion of voters has erupted in Bangalore Urban’s Shivajinagar constituency, a seat Congress has retained since 2008.

Despite the final electoral roll for the constituency being published on 15 January, an exercise to determine whether over 9,000 people from the area will be allowed to vote or not is currently underway.

That’s not all, Shivajinagar has around 1.91 lakh voters, at least 40 percent of whom are Muslims.