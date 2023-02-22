Roopa vs Rohini: How Two Karnataka Officers' Public Spat Embarrassed Bommai Govt

An all-out public spat between Roopa Moudgil IPS and Rohini Sindhuri IAS has become an embarrassment for the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government, triggering transfer of both the officers on Tuesday, 21 February. Neither of them has been given a new posting so far.

This came after state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra warned of action and said, "They are behaving in a bad way. Let them do whatever they want in their personal lives. But to act like this in full media view is an insult to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS). They must face punishment.”

So, what is the controversy all about? And what will its political ramifications be? We answer.