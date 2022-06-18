Vijay Babu’s Bail Plea Opposed With His Wife’s Complaint of Assault

It has to be noted that there were allegations that a person linked to Vijay Babu offered Rs 1 crore in the 2022 case of sexual assault to the survivor actor who lodged the complaint against him, in an attempt to get her to withdraw the case.

There are more echoes of the new case in the four year old petition – such as Vijay’s alleged assaultive behaviour towards the victims. The survivor actor had written in a post on the Facebook page Women against Sexual Harassment, that Vijay not only sexually assaulted her, but physically abused her several times and threatened her life.

In the 2018 petition, Vijay’s wife alleges similar assaults – “once the respondent (Vijay) is high on liquor and drugs, he loses his cognitive facilities and he finds a sadistic pleasure in assaulting the petitioner physically, most often in the presence of the minor child.”