Rape-Accused Vijay Babu Cooperating With Probe, Kerala Govt Informs High Court

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas on Thursday extended the interim pre-arrest bail granted to the accused till next Tuesday while directing him to cooperate with the investigation and refrain from tampering with the probe.

The matter has been posted to 7 June 2022 for further hearing.

Earlier this month, a lookout notice was issued against the actor-producer.

Vijay previously planned to come down to Kerala on 30 May but cancelled this visit fearing immediate arrest owing to the activities undertaken by the investigating team, including impounding his passport.

The judge had urged the prosecution to give some time to the actor to return to India and submit himself before the court and that this was the only reasonable way to get justice for the victim in the case.

Upon his arrival at the Kochi airport, Vijay told reporters confidently that he would cooperate with the police and that truth would prevail. He then left for a temple at Desam and offered prayers with his wife.