Why the Coverage of Vijay Antony’s Daughter’s Death on TV Was Insensitive

The student that the reporter is asking about is the 16-year-old daughter of Tamil actor, music composer, and producer Vijay Antony, who died in the early hours of Tuesday, September 19.

The media nightmare that followed the suicide, with Tamil news channels and YouTube channels perching outside the music composer’s house, has been called out by many.

However, it is not just about the insensitive coverage, these media houses are ignoring guidelines, and are downright dangerous.