'He Feared Exams...': Arunachal Student's Suicide Sparks Protests at NIT Silchar

"Koj [Buker] comes from a remote area in Arunachal Pradesh. When we spoke about his backlogs, he told me that due to poor internet services in his hometown, he was not able to study and clear his exam papers in the first year," Susmit Gupta, a third-year Mechanical Engineering student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Assam's Silchar, told The Quint.

Susmit happened to be Koj Buker's neighbour, staying in room 7069, right next to 7070, at hostel number 7 of the institute, where the 20-year-old student allegedly died by suicide on Friday, 15 September. Susmit, however, was not present in his room when the incident allegedly happened.