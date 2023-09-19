ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Actor Vijay Antony's Daughter Found Dead At Her Chennai Residence: Report

The daughter of famous actor and music director Vijay Antony was allegedly found dead at her Chennai residence.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Actor Vijay Antony's Daughter Found Dead At Her Chennai Residence: Report
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The daughter of famous actor and music director Vijay Antony was allegedly found dead at her Chennai residence on Tuesday, 19 September. Meera died by suicide, according to reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meera was reportedly a Class 12 student and was battling stress. She studied at a private school in Chennai.

In continuation of the reports, she was taken to a hospital in Mylapore but was declared dead by doctors.

The police officials are currently conducting an investigation regarding the same.

More details are awaited.

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

Also Read

Film & Television Actor Aparna P Nair Found Dead at Home

Film & Television Actor Aparna P Nair Found Dead at Home

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Dead Body Found 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×