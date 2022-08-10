'First Step Towards Acquittal': Varavara Rao's Family on Bail by Supreme Court

On 10 August, the Supreme Court granted bail to Telugu poet and activist Varavara Rao, who has been waiting for a respite on medical grounds for 19 months. His family, however, thinks the 83-year-old's fight is far from over.

Rao, who is accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon case, was first shifted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital in November 2020, as his health had deteriorated in Taloja Central Prison.

"In today's mood, I am hopeful that he will come back home," Rao's daughter P Pavana told The Quint. "This is only the first step. We are hoping that he will be allowed to come to Hyderabad and be with his family. And finally, we are hoping that he will be acquitted in this case," N Venugopal, Varavara Rao's nephew, told The Quint.