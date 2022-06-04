'Death of Imagination': Meena Kandasamy on Penguin Censoring Varavara Rao's Book

Now with Penguin Random House suggesting that several words, stanzas and even poems be dropped from the collection, is it possible to maintain the integrity of his work?

Varavara Rao is no stranger to Penguin Random House. They have previously published Captive Imagination, his letters from prison. On their website, this is how they describe him: “Varavara Rao is a well-known Telugu poet and an ideologue of Maoist politics. He is one of the founders of VIRASAM “Revolutionary Writers Association” the first of its kind in India, directly inspired by the Naxalbari and Srikakulam adivasi peasant struggles.” The fact that his poetry uses words like 'revolution' and 'Naxalbari' are a given, they are an open secret.

The question that we must ruminate is – what caused such a shift in the perspective of a mainstream publisher? Varavara Rao was palatable, they were happy advertising him as a Maoist ideologue on their websites. They were happy to carry an author-bio which said that he founded Virasam, inspired by the Naxalbari struggle. This shift is not linked to poetry, poetic sensibility. It is not linked to who is in charge at Penguin. It is not linked to a specific editor or specific legal expert.

It is the result of the threats to freedom of expression which we are facing in India at the current moment. Nobody wants to say or print the wrong thing because all of us know that the prison awaits.