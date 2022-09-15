Telangana CM KCR Decides To Name New Secretariat After BR Ambedkar
Last year, the Telangana government allocated Rs 610 crore for the construction of the new Secretariat in Hyderabad.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to name the newly constructed Telangana state Secretariat after BR Ambedkar. The CM has issued instructions to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take action in this regard.
The decision comes a day after the Telangana Legislative Assembly adopted two resolutions – one urging the Union government to name the new Parliament building in New Delhi after BR Ambedkar and another opposing the new Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 proposed by the Union government. Welcoming both the resolutions, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi had suggested naming the new Secretariat building in Telangana after the architect of the Constitution.
Demand To Name the New Parliament Building After Ambedkar
Chief Minister KCR is also expected to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the state government’s demand to name the new Parliament building after Ambedkar.
On Tuesday, 15 September, state IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who moved the resolution in the Telangana Assembly, hailed the contributions of Ambedkar to the country.
Telangana became a reality due to Article 3 of the Constitution (which deals with the formation of new states), KTR said. Saying that some describe Ambedkar as the leader of certain communities or sections, he asserted that the Dalit leader is not just the leader of weaker sections and was in no way inferior to Gandhi. The Assembly proposes to the Union government that it would be appropriate to name the newly constructed Parliament building after Ambedkar, KTR said.
Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for accepting the CLP's suggestion to pass a resolution urging the Union government to name the new Parliament building after Ambedkar. AIMIM MLA Ahmed Balala supported the resolution.
As part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista in the national capital, the new Parliament building is in the final stages of completion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new building in December 2020. Last month, he unveiled the national emblem on the roof of the building. The Union government plans to hold the winter session of Parliament in the new building.
Last year, the Telangana government allocated Rs 610 crore for the construction of the new Secretariat complex in Hyderabad in the state Budget for 2021-22. The old Secretariat was demolished in 2020, as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government planned to build a brand new structure on the same premises near Hussain Sagar. Many environmentalists and heritage activists had opposed the move, saying that the existing buildings could be repaired instead. A 125-ft tall statue of Ambedkar has also been proposed on 11.4 acres of land near Hussain Sagar lake in the city. The complex would house a museum, library, conference hall, and other facilities, authorities had earlier said.
(Published in agreement with The News Minute.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from south-india
Topics: K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana KCR
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.