Telangana CM KCR Decides To Name New Secretariat After BR Ambedkar

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to name the newly constructed Telangana state Secretariat after BR Ambedkar. The CM has issued instructions to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take action in this regard.

The decision comes a day after the Telangana Legislative Assembly adopted two resolutions – one urging the Union government to name the new Parliament building in New Delhi after BR Ambedkar and another opposing the new Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 proposed by the Union government. Welcoming both the resolutions, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi had suggested naming the new Secretariat building in Telangana after the architect of the Constitution.