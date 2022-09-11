'Will Form National Political Party Soon': Telangana CM & TRS Chief KCR
Earlier in the day, Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy called on the Telangana Chief Minister in Hyderabad.
Ending speculations, Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday, 11 September, said he would soon launch a national party and the work is on to formulate policies.
"There has been a consensus on the alternative national agenda after prolonged discussions with intellectuals, economists and experts from various fields like we did before the start of Telangana movement," an official release from Rao's office said.
"Very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its policies will take place," it said.
According to the Chief Minister's Office, the two leaders discussed the development of Telangana, the role of regional parties in national politics, the key role chief minister KCR should play in national politics in the present situation and other national political issues.
The TRS leader has held multiple meetings with leaders of various regional parties recently. He met Nitish Kumar and Tejaswi Yadav in Patna on 31 August and also called on former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy during his visit to Bengaluru. Rao has been trying to forge an alliance against the Union government led by BJP.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS)
