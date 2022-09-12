Telangana CM KCR Urges Centre to Name New Parliament Building After BR Ambedkar

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Monday, 12 September, said that a resolution will be passed in the state Assembly, urging the central government to name the new Parliament building after BR Ambedkar.

The resolution is scheduled to be moved in the Assembly on Tuesday.

KCR also said that Ambedkar had the same status as Nelson Mandela and Che Guevara.