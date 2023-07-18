'Was Under Severe Stress': TN Woman Takes Own Life To 'Help Children Pay Fees'

"She was under severe stress and was always worrying about her children. She had taken loans to pay their fees in the past," the neighbour of 46-year-old Pappathi, who died after she walked into a moving bus in Tamil Nadu's Salem, told The Quint, on condition of anonymity.

Pappathi allegedly died by suicide almost a month ago – on 28 June – but a video of the same went viral on social media on Monday, 17 July.

The Salem Town Police said their probe revealed that the woman took her own life after she was 'misled' by 'someone' that her family would get compensated for her death, which would help pay her son's fees amounting to Rs 45,000.

However, her son Rubatharan has denied this claim.

"All this news about how she fell in front of the bus to pay my fees is fake news... It is not true. I don't want to say anything more, but this is fake news," Rubathran told The Quint.