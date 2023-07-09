Final Year B.Tech Student at IIT Delhi Dies by Suicide, Police Probe Underway

A student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi died by suicide on Saturday, 8 July.

Details: The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Ayush Ashna who hailed from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, according to the Delhi Police.

He was a final year B.Tech student and had enrolled for IIT Delhi's summer course.

Ayush was staying at Udaigiri Hostel on the campus, police further said.

Why it matters: There has been an unusual, recent spike in student suicides at India's 'elite' institutes. The suicide of Darshan Solanki, a first-year IIT Bombay student, had made headlines in February over allegations of caste discrimination on campus.