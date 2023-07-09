Final Year B.Tech Student at IIT Delhi Dies by Suicide, Police Probe Underway

(Trigger Warning: Mentions of suicide. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
A student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi died by suicide on Saturday, 8 July.
Details: The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Ayush Ashna who hailed from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, according to the Delhi Police.
He was a final year B.Tech student and had enrolled for IIT Delhi's summer course.
Ayush was staying at Udaigiri Hostel on the campus, police further said.
Why it matters: There has been an unusual, recent spike in student suicides at India's 'elite' institutes. The suicide of Darshan Solanki, a first-year IIT Bombay student, had made headlines in February over allegations of caste discrimination on campus.
What they're saying: "Crime team was called at the spot. Nothing suspicious found," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Manoj C.
He added that an enquiry is "under progress," as per Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
"As per our official records at the counselling unit, the student has never approached us for any counselling or help," IIT Delhi's Dean of Student Affairs Aditya Mittal told The Quint.
A condolence meeting is expected to be held soon.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)