BJP Leader Says Tamil Nadu Can Be 'Split in Two' if PM Modi Wishes

Days after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja said that the Union government should not force Tamil Nadu to go back to its demand for being separate, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu has reacted by saying that the state can be “split into two” if Prime Minister Modi thinks so.

BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran on Tuesday, July 5, said that the region can be divided into two states — ‘Pandiya Nadu’ and ‘Pallava Nadu’ — for administration.