That Was 'Order of Zayed' Awarded to PM Modi by UAE in 2019, Not a Gift!

A video showing UAE’s crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, known by his initials MBZ, putting a medal on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being shared, claiming it is recent, and that a "1.6-kg golden garland was gifted" to the Indian prime minister.

However, we found the video is from 2019 when UAE honoured PM Modi with the 'Order of Zayed' medal, Emirates' highest civil honour. It was presented by the UAE’s crown prince in the capital Abu Dhabi.

The 'Order of Zayed' medal has been awarded to kings, presidents, and heads of states in the past.