BJP Leader, Cop, Journo & 18 Others Jailed for Pushing Teen Into Prostitution

A POCSO court in Chennai sentenced eight people to life imprisonment on Monday, 26 September, for raping and pushing a teenage girl into prostitution, while a police inspector, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary and journalist were among 13 people given a 20-year jail term each for their involvement in the case.

The special court constituted to deal with cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, had convicted all 21 accused in the case on 15 September and announced the quantum of sentences on Monday.

Besides the jail term, the court's presiding officer M Rajalakshmi directed the government to pay Rs 5 lakh to the victim as compensation.

The fine amounts imposed on the 21 people, which would come to about Rs 2 lakh, should also be given to her, the judge said.