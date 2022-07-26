Absconding Meghalaya BJP Leader, Accused of Running a Brothel, Arrested in UP
Earlier, Meghalaya Police had put out a lookout notice while a court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him.
Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Meghalaya Bharatiya Janata Party Vice President Bernard N Marak, accused of operating a brothel at his farmhouse in Tura, on Tuesday, 26 July.
Earlier on Tuesday, Meghalaya Police had put out a lookout notice for the BJP leader and a Tura court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him on Monday.
Marak, a former militant leader, had been on the run following a police raid at his farmhouse from where six minors were rescued and 73 people were arrested on 23 July.
The police had recovered huge amount of liquor, around 500 packets of contraceptives, cellphones, and incriminating documents, NDTV reported.
Marak is facing charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956. He has more than 25 criminal cases registered against him since the early 2000s across the northeastern state.
(With inputs from NDTV and PTI.)
