'Still Hopeful': Family, Friends of Bengaluru Technician Missing in Turkey

Vijay Kumar, a 36-year-old from Uttarakhand, is missing in the aftermath of the disastrous earthquake that hit Turkey on 6 February, claiming at least 15,000 lives. Vijay, a technician for a gas-plant company, Oxyplant India Pvt Ltd, in Bengaluru, had gone to Turkey on 25 January and was staying at Avsar Hostel, Malatya.

Now, the hotel is reduced to a rubble and his family in Uttarakhand and colleagues in Bengaluru are waiting to hear from him. His brother Arun Kumar, who is based in Pauri Garwahl of Uttarakhand, told The Quint, "We used to talk on the phone each night since he left for Turkey, but on Sunday night (6 February early morning) his call did not come. The next day we realised an earthquake had hit the country."