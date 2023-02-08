Fact-Check: News Outlets Share Stock Photo of a Young Boy as Visuals From Turkey
The photo is a stock image that we found on Shutterstock and Adobe Stock's websites.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Several social media users and news organisations shared a photo of a young boy sitting on rubble linking it to the recent earthquakes which hit Turkey and Syria on 6 and 7 February, claiming as many as 11,000 lives.
Who shared this photo?: News organisations such as Down To Earth, Lokmat Hindi, ABP Mazha, ETV Bharat, and News18 Hindi shared the photo.
(Note: Swipe right to view some of the claims.)
An archived version of this article can be seen here.
(Source: Down To Earth/Screenshot)
An archived version of this article can be seen here.
(Source: Lokmat Hindi/Screenshot)
An archived version of this article can be seen here.
(Source: News18 Hindi/Screenshot)
But...?: The image is a stock photo and doesn't show recent visuals from Turkey or Syria.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the viral photo.
The results led us to Shutterstock – a stock image website – which had the same photo on its website.
It was published crediting the photo to one Zapylaieva Hanna.
We looked for the photographer's social media profiles and came across one on Facebook.
Hanna had shared this photo mentioning that she had taken the photo in an old, destroyed building in Goloseevsky Park (in Kyiv) during Easter in 2018.
Adobe's stock media repository also had the same photograph.
We also came across a Gulf News article from 2022, which used the same photograph in an article about childhood trauma.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Fact Check Webqoof Media misreporting
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.