Guests to Suspects? Why 'Criminalising' Migrant Workers Would Only Harm Kerala

"A few months ago, when I was waiting for a bus in Menaka [in Kerala's Ernakulam district], a shopkeeper accused me of stealing a mobile phone from his shop," recalls Dilip (surname withheld), a migrant worker from Odisha who has been living in the state for the past eight years.

Dilip tells The Quint that he had not even been to that shop, "but when the shopkeeper saw me standing at a bus stop nearby, he came running to me, held me by my collar, and forcefully took me to his shop. He was yelling at me and threatening to kill me – and I didn't even know why!"

It was only later, when the shopkeeper checked the CCTV footage, that he realised he had the wrong person, Dilip claims.