It was 6 am and 61-year-old Akhtar (surname withheld to protect identity) had just stepped out to buy a packet of tea leaves from a nearby shop. Hailing from West Bengal's Burdwan district, Akhtar runs a makeshift canteen for migrant workers in Aluva in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

As he was walking back from the shop, two Malayali men allegedly stopped him. "They were asking me all sorts of questions – where I am from, what my name is, what I'm doing there. Then they asked me for my Aadhaar card. When I told them it was at home, they started shouting at me and threatening me," Akhtar alleges to The Quint.