Kerala High Court Grants Bail to 31 Arrested in PFI Rally Sloganeering Case

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted bail to 31 out of the 33 accused in a case related to alleged provocative slogans raised by a boy during a march organised by the Popular Front of India (PFI) in coastal Alappuzha district in May this year.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas said that while the allegations against the accused were serious in nature, they all have been in jail for more than 30 days, the investigation was complete as far as they were concerned and therefore, their continued detention would not serve any further purpose, even though two co-accused still remain at large.