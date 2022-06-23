Kerala HC Grants Bail to Priest and Nun Sentenced To Life in Abhaya Murder Case

The Kerala High Court on Thursday, 23 June, granted bail to a Catholic priest and a nun convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 21-year old Sister Abhaya, whose body was found in the well of a convent in Kottayam in 1992.

A bench of Justices K Vinod Chandran and C Jayachandran suspended the execution of the sentences of Father Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy and granted them bail subject to each of them furnishing a bond of Rs 5 lakh.

The order came in an application seeking bail filed by them in their respective appeals challenging their conviction and life imprisonment by a special CBI court in the murder case.