Savarkar Banner Removed by Mangaluru City Corporation After Complaints From SDPI

A flex banner erected at the Surathkal junction in Mangaluru naming the circle after Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar was removed after Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers raised objections to it.

SDPI's Surathkal unit expressed their objection to the banner and brought it to the notice of the police. The corporation removed the banner on Sunday evening, 14 August, after corporation commissioner Akshy Sridhar issued the orders for the same.