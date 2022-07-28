BJP Youth Leader Murder: Karnataka Police Arrests 2; One Allegedly Linked to PFI
Two men, Zakir and Shafique, have been arrested in connection with the murder of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru.
Two days after a youth leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Praveen Nettaru was killed in Karnataka, two persons – Zakir and Shafique – were arrested in connection with the murder on Thursday, 28 July.
According to ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar, Zakir has a criminal case against him and has links with the Popular Front of India (PFI).
"The two persons arrested will be produced before a local court today. Till now, 15 people have been questioned, out of which 2 people arrested. Probing the possibility of a Kerala registration vehicle used in incident," SP of Dakshina Kannada Rishikesh Sonawane told reporters.
Sources told The Quint that Zakir is from Savanoor and Shafique is from Bellare, the same town as Praveen Nettaru, the leader who was killed.
Six teams have been formed to probe the case with the help of the Mangaluru city police commissioner and the Udupi Police.
On Wednesday, Union Minister Shobha Karandljae demanded an NIA probe into the incident.
The Murder
BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru was murdered by bike-borne assailants in Karnataka's Dakshin Kannada on Tuesday night.
The 32-year-old had closed his poultry shop, Akshaya Poultry Farm, and was returning home when the attackers charged at him with a machete.
Tensions gripped Bellare after the murder as the police reportedly shut down all shops, establishments, and hotels in the area amid protests.
Several Hindutva organisations launched demonstrations against the murder, with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) calling for a bandh in Kadaba, Suliya, and Puttur to protest Nettaru's killing.
Instances of stone-pelting and police lathi-charge were also reported from the district on Wednesday amid the uproar.
Section 144 was imposed in Puttur until Friday, the police said.
