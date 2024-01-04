BJP Attacks Karnataka Congress Over Hindutva Activist's Arrest: What's the Case?

A political slugfest is brewing in Karnataka after the arrest of Srikanth Poojari, a Hindutva activist, last week for his alleged involvement in the Hubballi violence of 1992, which broke out in the state after the Babri Masjid demolition.

This has triggered sharp reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of doing "vendetta politics" ahead of the inauguration of the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on 22 January.

Siddaramaiah, however, has justified the arrest, saying, "The arrest of Srikanth Poojari during the inauguration of the Ram Mandir is merely a coincidence."