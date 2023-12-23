'No More Hijab Ban, Women Can Wear What They Want': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Reacting to the hijab ban being lifted, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra said, “Yesterday's statement of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah regarding the hijab issue is really unfortunate. It is very unfortunate that Siddaramaiah has said that he will allow hijab in educational institutions.”

"The chief minister could have at least spared education institutions from the dirty politics. No children from the minority or Muslim community have demanded hijab, but the CM claims that he will allow hijab in the schools and education institutions, it clearly shows the intent of the CM. It is just appeasement politics, and it is purely divide and rule practice followed by the Congress party,” Vijayendra, the son of former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, was quoted as saying by ANI.