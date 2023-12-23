'No More Hijab Ban, Women Can Wear What They Want': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Nearly two years after the controversy over hijab in schools and educational institutions broke out in the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, 22 December, said that the hijab ban would be withdrawn by the state government.
Announcing the decision to lift the hijab ban in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Siddaramaiah further added PM Modi's "sab ka saath-sabka vikas is bogus."
"We will take back that decision, there is no Hijab ban now. Women can go out wearing hijab. I have told the officials to take back the order (previous govt order). Dressing and eating food is our choice, why should I object? Wear whatever dress you want, eat whatever you want, why should I care. We should not do politics to get votes, we don't do that."Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, as quoted by ANI
‘Just Appeasement Politics’: BJP on Revoking Hijab Ban
Reacting to the hijab ban being lifted, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra said, “Yesterday's statement of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah regarding the hijab issue is really unfortunate. It is very unfortunate that Siddaramaiah has said that he will allow hijab in educational institutions.”
"The chief minister could have at least spared education institutions from the dirty politics. No children from the minority or Muslim community have demanded hijab, but the CM claims that he will allow hijab in the schools and education institutions, it clearly shows the intent of the CM. It is just appeasement politics, and it is purely divide and rule practice followed by the Congress party,” Vijayendra, the son of former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, was quoted as saying by ANI.
Last year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had spoken against the hijab ban, saying: “By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India. Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate.”
Earlier, CM Siddaramaiah had also called the hijab ban a “conspiracy of the BJP to prevent Muslim girls from getting an education."
