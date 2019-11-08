Explainer: How Babri Demolition In 1992 Changed India

A 16th Century mosque, the birthplace of Ram and modern politics – these are the three elements that brought about a new chapter in Indian society and politics.

The more we talk about the Ayodhya dispute, the longer the discussion stretches, after all, the legal dispute has been going on for 70 whole years. And, whatever has transpired in these years has changed the nation’s people, society and politics.

The Supreme Court delivered the verdict, on 9 November, settling the matter for once and for all. But how did the whole conflict begin?

Tune into the first part of special explainer podcast about the Ayodhya dispute, in which we break down the very complicated history of the Ayodhya conflict.