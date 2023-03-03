Karnataka BJP MLA’s Son Arrested While ‘Accepting Rs 40 Lakh Bribe’
Prashanth Maadal, a KAS officer, is the chief accountant of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).
Lokayukta officers on Thursday, 2 March, arrested the son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Maadal Virupakshappa - Prashanth Maadal, while he was allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.
Who is the accused? Prashanth, a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer, is the chief accountant of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). His father, Virupakshappa, is an MLA from the Channagiri constituency in the Davanagere district.
How did the arrest happen? The Lokayukta arrested Prashanth while he was allegedly receiving the bribe on behalf of his father, who is also the Chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), which makes the brand 'Mysore Sandal Soap'.
How did Lokayukta set the trap? Prashanth had allegedly demanded Rs 81 lakh in exchange for granting a tender to procure raw materials for KSDL, as per media reports. This was conveyed to Lokayukta officials through a complaint, who then raided the MLA's office at Crescent road in Bengaluru.
What's more? Both father and son have been booked in the case. Meanwhile, officials also discovered unaccounted-for cash worth Rs 2 crore, apart from the bribe amount.
"The money was received on behalf of the KSDL chairman Virupakshappa for raw material procurement. The trap was laid at 6.45 pm. Chairman of KSDL and the accused, who received money, are father-and-son," Lokayukta officials were quoted as saying.
