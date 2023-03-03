Karnataka BJP MLA’s Son Arrested While ‘Accepting Rs 40 Lakh Bribe’

How did Lokayukta set the trap? Prashanth had allegedly demanded Rs 81 lakh in exchange for granting a tender to procure raw materials for KSDL, as per media reports. This was conveyed to Lokayukta officials through a complaint, who then raided the MLA's office at Crescent road in Bengaluru.

What's more? Both father and son have been booked in the case. Meanwhile, officials also discovered unaccounted-for cash worth Rs 2 crore, apart from the bribe amount.

"The money was received on behalf of the KSDL chairman Virupakshappa for raw material procurement. The trap was laid at 6.45 pm. Chairman of KSDL and the accused, who received money, are father-and-son," Lokayukta officials were quoted as saying.