'PayCM' Posters With Karnataka CM Bommai's Face Surface in Bengaluru

However, the BJP has alleged that the 'PayCM' was the handiwork of the Congress party.

Reacting to the Congress' campaign against Bommai , spokesperson of the BJP Capt Ganesh Karnik (Retd) told The Quint, “It is terrible that they have used the chief minister’s face as a QR code. Bommai is the chief minister of the state, not BJP alone. Also, there is no concrete evidence that the opposition has presented. These are just allegations based on a few contractors with links to the Congress."

"It's undoubtedly the handiwork of the Congress. Already, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered an investigation and booked cases against those involved in this mischief," BJP state media cell in charge Karunakara Khasle told PTI.

He added that the BJP state unit had also appealed to the CM to expose those who were behind this act.

Last week, banners were on display in different parts of Hyderabad in Telangana, which trolled the Karnataka government over the 40 percent kickback accusations levelled by civil contractors.