Karnataka: CM Bommai Averts Govt Employees’ Strike, Orders 17 Percent Pay Hike

Within hours of the Karnataka State Government Employees' Association (KSGEA) beginning its indefinite strike against Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government on 1 March, the chief minister announced a 17 percent salary hike for government employees as an interim relief.

The big picture: In what could have affected the Bharatiya Janata Party's prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections, the KSGEA had announced an indefinite strike, beginning 1 March, that would have involved nearly 10 lakh employees from various departments including health, education, and transport.

The demands: The state government employees had made three crucial demands: